Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -policeReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:14 IST
Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.
Danish police earlier said on Twitter they had arrested a man just outside the capital Copenhagen after he had fled prison. They did not name the arrested man.
The arrest happened close to the prison where Madsen is serving a life sentence.