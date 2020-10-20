Left Menu
Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:14 IST
Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape -police

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.

Danish police earlier said on Twitter they had arrested a man just outside the capital Copenhagen after he had fled prison. They did not name the arrested man.

The arrest happened close to the prison where Madsen is serving a life sentence.

