India has largest number of COVID-19 recovered globally, second in number of COVID tests done

India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country, Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:09 IST
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and it stands second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country, Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. "We have the largest number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the world and we stand second in terms of the number of tests conducted in any country. The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 67 lakhs in India. We have conducted more than 9.6 crore COVID-19 tests in the country," Bhushan said during a press conference on COVID-19 situation in the country.

While many countries have reported a surge, India has recorded 310 cases per million in the last 7 days, which is amongst the lowest globally, Bhushan said. "Similarly, India has recorded 83 deaths per million in the same period, which is also amongst the lowest globally. The recovery rate, at present being 88.63 per cent and continues to improve. Simultaneously, active cases are now below 7.5 lakhs and continue to decline. Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 per cent of the country's total active cases," he added.

After 84 days, India recorded less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, Bhushan said. "The Case Fatality Rate, which is 1.52 per cent at present, is also declining. We are making efforts to bring mortality rate below 1 per cent," he added.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stand at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197. (ANI)

