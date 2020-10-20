Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish submarine killer recaptured after prison escape

Madsen forced his way out of the prison, located just outside of Copenhagen, using objects resembling a gun and a bomb belt and holding a prison employee hostage, local police said. Madsen was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for murdering, sexually mutilating and dismembering Wall aboard the submarine in Copenhagen harbour.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:19 IST
Danish submarine killer recaptured after prison escape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison. Madsen forced his way out of the prison, located just outside of Copenhagen, using objects resembling a gun and a bomb belt and holding a prison employee hostage, local police said.

Madsen was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for murdering, sexually mutilating and dismembering Wall aboard the submarine in Copenhagen harbour. Madsen was arrested less than a kilometre from the prison, five minutes after police were alerted, police chief Mogens Lauridsen told reporters at a press briefing.

When police found him, Madsen had forced his way into a van and was pulled out by officers and handcuffed. During the arrest officers noticed a belt around his torso and moved to a safe distance, suspecting it might contain explosives. "Nothing indicates that the belt contained explosives," Lauridsen said, adding that he did not suspect Madsen had received help fleeing the prison.

No employees at the prison nor any police officers were injured during the escape or arrest, authorities said. Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a tweet after Madsen's recapture that the ministry was planning a range of new measures to prevent future prison escapes.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa will not remain CM for long, his successor will be from north Karnataka: BJP MLA

Indicating a rebellion, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that B S Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long and the high command has decided that his successor will be from the north Karnataka region. The fo...

U.S. urges Brazil to 'keep critical eye' on China's role in economy

Top U.S. officials on Tuesday urged Brazil to carefully monitor Chinese investments in Brazil and moves by Beijing to expand its influence in Latin Americas largest economy through sale of 5G technology by Huawei Technologies. U.S. Trade Re...

Greece asks EU countries to halt military exports to Turkey

Greece has asked fellow European Union countries to halt military exports to Turkey, the countrys foreign minister said Tuesday, amid a deepening dispute between the two neighbors over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean. Nikos...

Pope wears mask for first time at public service

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world.The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Santa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020