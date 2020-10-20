Left Menu
Nigeria's Lagos state imposes 24-hour curfew indefinitely, spokesman says

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:26 IST
Nigeria's Lagos state imposes 24-hour curfew indefinitely, spokesman says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NigeriaHCaccra)

Nigeria's Lagos state government has imposed an indefinite curfew, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after a police station in the commercial capital was set on fire as demonstrators protest against alleged police brutality.

The spokesman said the curfew will be reviewed as the situation permits. Earlier the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew.

