Nigeria's Lagos state imposes 24-hour curfew indefinitely, spokesman says

Nigeria's Lagos state imposes 24-hour curfew indefinitely, spokesman saysReuters | Lagos | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:26 IST
Nigeria's Lagos state government has imposed an indefinite curfew, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after a police station in the commercial capital was set on fire as demonstrators protest against alleged police brutality.
The spokesman said the curfew will be reviewed as the situation permits. Earlier the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew.