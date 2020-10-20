Left Menu
Tumakuru man arrested for sending threat letter to a judge

According to police, Rajashekhar, resident of Lingadahalli in Tiptur Taluk of Tumakuru, had allegedly despatched the letter in a parcel, with protruding wires resembling a detonator, to the judge hearing cases related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The content of the letter was that Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and others booked in the drug case should be released on bail and all other criminals arrested on charges of extortion, robbery and theft should also be freed, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:32 IST
Tumakuru man arrested for sending threat letter to a judge

A man from Tumakuru was arrested for allegedly sending a bomb threat letter to a special judge hearing a high profile drug case in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Rajashekhar, resident of Lingadahalli in Tiptur Taluk of Tumakuru, had allegedly despatched the letter in a parcel, with protruding wires resembling a detonator, to the judge hearing cases related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The content of the letter was that Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and others booked in the drug case should be released on bail and all other criminals arrested on charges of extortion, robbery and theft should also be freed, police said. If the demands were not met then a blast will be triggered, the letter said, according to police.

The parcel had the address and voter identity card of Ramesh, resident of Chelur in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru, they said. Soon after registering a case, a police team rushed to Chelur and questioned Ramesh, who expressed ignorance.

However, he suspected the involvement of his relative Rajashekhar, with whom his family has a property dispute. When Rajashekhar was questioned, he confessed that he wrote the letter and despatched it to Bengaluru to fix his rivals, police said.

Further interrogation revealed that Rajashekhar was allegedly involved in four different cases such as setting a church on fire over a land dispute, molesting a woman, assaulting a man from his village and stealing a copper wire, police said. Earlier, police said two persons were detained for questioning.

Later, investigation revealed that there was no bomb inside but some wires which created an impression of a detonator.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

