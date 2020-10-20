Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

He denies any wrongdoing. The senator had already been suspended from the Senate for 90 days by Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, who added the Senate could decide whether to make the move permanent. Rodrigues was a deputy leader for the agenda of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, but he stepped down after he was caught with money in his underwear.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:50 IST
Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the misuse of COVID-19 response funding in the northern state of Roraima. He denies any wrongdoing.

The senator had already been suspended from the Senate for 90 days by Supreme Court Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, who added the Senate could decide whether to make the move permanent. Rodrigues was a deputy leader for the agenda of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, but he stepped down after he was caught with money in his underwear.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 143 p.m. 1343GMT and was cen...

Pope wears mask for first time at public event

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world. The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Sant...

Axis Bank offers home loans at 6.90 pc

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced offering home loans at an interest rate of 6.90 per cent as part of its festive season campaign. The rate is less than that of industry leader SBIs 6.95 per cent for women or rival Kota...

QUOTE BOX-Key arguments in U.S. antitrust suit vs Google

The U.S. Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Incs Google on Tuesday, claiming the 1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020