Trump has consulted with Justice Department on Google antitrust case -Kudlow
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:06 IST
President Donald Trump has been consulting with the Justice Department over the U.S. government's antitrust case against Alphabet Inc's Google, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.
"We have been consulting with Justice, the president has, and senior staff. It's an important case to explore," Kudlow told reporters. He did not elaborate on Trump's role.
