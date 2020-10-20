Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor arrested for raping his 14-yr-old niece in Andhra's Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh police arrested a 17-year-old for raping his 14-year-old niece in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:03 IST
Minor arrested for raping his 14-yr-old niece in Andhra's Chittoor
Deputy superintendent of police of Chittoor, J Babu Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police arrested a 17-year-old for raping his 14-year-old niece in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. As per Deputy Superintendent of Police, J Babu Prasad, the victim's father made a police complaint about the incident on October 16.

"A person named Eena Babu filed a complaint at Chittoor 1 town police station. He said that after his 14-year-old daughter who is in 9th class failed to return home by 1 pm on October 16 after school he along with his wife went looking for her. At the school, they found their daughter being raped in the veranda of the school and the accused seeing them ran away," the DSP said. The parents registered a complaint at Chittoor 1 town police and police registered an FIR under provisions of POCSO act and other sections related to the crime of rape.

"District Superintendent of Police (SP) handed over that case to Disha police station on Monday afternoon. We then immediately went to the 1 town police station, took the details. Later we recorded the statements of the victim and her parents.We then sent the girl to Chittoor government hospital for medical examination. We have also checked the school premises where the victim girl was raped," he stated. Prasad said that during the investigation it was revealed that the accused is a 17-year-old Intermediate student, the victim's maternal uncle.

"The accused saw the girl a few weeks ago at her native village. Since then he had been stalking her and gathered information about her school address and its timings. On October 16, he went to her school with the intention of raping her. It is confirmed raped the victim in the veranda of the school. We have detained him," he said further. The DSP added the accused was sent to a hospital for examination as per the rules of Juvenile Justice Act.

"We will produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board at Tirupati. We will take further action as per the directions of that Board. As the incident took place in the school, we will inform the DEO and district collector. We will give a detailed report to the Juvenile Justice Board in this regard," he added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions fro...

US STOCKS-Wall Street shares bolstered by stimulus bets

Shares on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday on growing optimism that talks among U.S. lawmakers are progressing with respect to a U.S. stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.House of Representativ...

Warnings in Michigan, Minnesota over guns at polling places on Election Day

An election official and civil rights groups in two U.S. states that will play a key role in Novembers presidential election gave warnings on Tuesday about the potential for armed civilians at polling places sparking violence or intimidatin...

COVID-19: Delhi Police focus on crowd management at markets during festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police has taken several steps to manage crowd in high footfall markets of the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. Announcements on loudspeakers installe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020