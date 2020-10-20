Man held for illegally manufacturing liquor in Andhra's Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested an alleged manufacturer of illicit liquor in Alakuppam village of Chittoor district. The accused has been identified as Sasi Kumar (45).

Gangavaram police said in a release that Circle Inspector Ramakrishnamachari, Sub Inspector Sudhakar Reddy held raids for illegal liquor transporters based on credible information. The team was lead by Special Enforcement Bureau officer Rishant Reddy and Palamaneru DSP Arifullah. "They found one Sasi Kumar at Alakuppam village, who has been making adulterated liquor. The police seized 384 quarter bottles of adulterated liquor, a machine used for sealing and packing, 10 plastic cans, 400 empty uncapped plastic bottles of 180ml quantity 300 empty uncapped glass bottles of 180 ml quantity and a car," it added.

Police have filed a case and arrested Sasi Kumar. Sasi is accused in many cases related to adulterated liquor, police said.(ANI)