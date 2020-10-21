Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan army orders probe into alleged abduction of top provincial police official following outcry

Pakistan's army has ordered a probe into the alleged abduction of a provincial police chief, the military's public relations wing said on Tuesday, following an outcry over the incident. The probe, ordered by the country's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, comes after local politicians alleged that Sindh province's top police official, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, had been abducted on Monday by paramilitary troops, who coerced him into signing an order to arrest an opposition leader.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 01:59 IST
Pakistan army orders probe into alleged abduction of top provincial police official following outcry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's army has ordered a probe into the alleged abduction of a provincial police chief, the military's public relations wing said on Tuesday, following an outcry over the incident.

The probe, ordered by the country's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, comes after local politicians alleged that Sindh province's top police official, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, had been abducted on Monday by paramilitary troops, who coerced him into signing an order to arrest an opposition leader. Opposition leader Muhammad Safdar, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party, was arrested on Monday following a protest in Karachi, capital of the southern province of Sindh.

Last week, the PML-N and an alliance of opposition parties kicked off nationwide protests against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and accused the military of interference in Pakistani politics - an allegation the military denies. Safdar, the son-in-law of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was among those leading the protests.

The Sindh government, under which the Sindh police operate, said it had not ordered Safdar's arrest and that the police had been pressured into taking the action. "The police chief's phones were seized. He was taken to the sector commander's office and asked to sign the arrest orders," Maryam Nawaz, Safdar's wife and Sharif's daughter, told media on Monday. Mahar was reported to have been allowed to leave on Monday after signing the arrest order.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party rules Sindh, publicly called for the army and intelligence chiefs to probe the matter, saying the incident had "crossed a red line". Separately, dozens of police officers in the province all applied for leave on Tuesday, to protest the alleged abduction of Mahar.

Following the announcement of the probe, Sindh police said in a tweet that Mahar had decided to defer his own leave request and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications, pending the conclusion of the probe.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Mexican defense minister ordered held in U.S. jail without bond

Mexicos former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered on Tuesday held in U.S. custody without bail pending his trial on drug trafficking charges. A U.S. magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York for further ...

French militant group, mosque to close after teacher slaying

Frances president on Tuesday named a domestic militant Islamist group as directly implicated in last weeks gruesome street beheading in a Paris suburb of a high school history teacher who had discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad wi...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but is not considering creating a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different ...

Mexico could absorb some COVID-19 vaccine liabilities

Mexicos government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of COVID-19 vaccines but does not need a fund to do so, a top official said. As various vaccine candidates make their way through different stages of clin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020