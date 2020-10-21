Andhra Police recovers 100 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in Krishna district, five held

Police in Krishna district recover 100 quintals of rice, meant for public distribution system (PDS), being illegally transported at Vatsavai check post in Krishna district. The PDS rice was being transported from Wyra town in Khammam district of Telangana to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police further identified that the accused are using fake waybills for illegal transport of PDS rice. Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar told media that four persons and a lorry driver have already been taken into custody while more three more accused are yet to be caught.

"Rebbavaram Sub Inspector and his team held raid based on credible information. The team caught K Satyanarayana, Venkata Swamy, Naveen and Venkata Krishna. These four partners are from Kondaguduru village, Wyra mandal in Khammam district of Telangana. One person named Ramu, whose full name is not yet known, makes waybill slips so that nobody gets suspicion of the matter. In case any police team stopped them, they would show the fake bills," the CI Chandrasekhar told reporters here. Speaking about the arrest he added, "The accused said they are taking the load to one Palladu Chinnaiah and Satish in Kakinada. We came to know that Chinnaiah and Satish reside at Hyderabad. There are total of 8 accused in this case, we have taken 5 persons into custody. We are yet to arrest 3 more persons in the case."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)