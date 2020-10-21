Woman commits suicide five days after husband killed self in UP

Left Menu
Moni Devi hanged herself in her parents' home on Tuesday night, Hathgam police station SHO Aditya Singh said. Her husband Hari Mohan (25) committed suicide by consuming poison on October 15, the SHO said.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, five days after her husband killed himself over alleged financial distress, police said on Wednesday. Moni Devi hanged herself in her parents' home on Tuesday night, Hathgam police station SHO Aditya Singh said.

Her husband Hari Mohan (25) committed suicide by consuming poison on October 15, the SHO said. Hari Mohan used to work in a private company in Mumbai and had returned home after it closed down during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

They got married on June 30. Facing financial constraints, Hari Mohan had recently gone to Delhi to look for work but returned home after failing to secure any employment.

Moni Devi's mother told police that she had brought her daughter with her on October 18 after the death of Hari Mohan as she was under immense shock. The body of the diseased has been handed over to her family after post-mortem, the SHO added.

