Mozambique: 270 Islamist terrorists killed in Awasse region, forces claim

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/

The defense and security forces of Mozambique claim to have killed 270 Islamist terrorists in the region of Awasse, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a news report by Mozambique News Agency.

The Awasse fighting lasted from Friday through to Sunday, and the Mozambican forces did not lose a single soldier. On Sunday the force that drove the terrorists out of Awasse returned to Mueda, where the headquarters of the Northern Operational Command is located. The troops took with them seven trucks loaded with equipment captured from the jihadists.

According to a report in the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the force that took Awasse consisted not only of members of the defense forces but also of veterans of Mozambique's national independence war who have a deep knowledge of the area.

The fighting extended to Chinda village, at the Mbau crossroads, on the road to Macomia district.

One fighter, in a taped interview circulating on Mozambican social media, said, "We've come back clean. The material we seized is coming with the soldiers who accompanied us. The insurgents are nothing, we've killed them".

Clearing the jihadists out of Awasse looks like the prelude to an offensive to regain control of Mocimboa da Praia town and port, which have been in terrorist hands since mid-August.

