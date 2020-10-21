Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late night shooting in Houston club kills three, fourth critical

It added that it was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody. Earlier, a 41-year veteran of the force who responded to a disturbance call at an apartment in southwest Houston was shot multiple times and died, while another officer shot in the same incident was in hospital, the city's police chief said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:53 IST
Late night shooting in Houston club kills three, fourth critical
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A late night shooting at a midtown club in the Texas city of Houston killed three men and injured a fourth critically, the police said, just hours after another incident in which a police officer was killed with shots to the head. On Twitter, police said the injured man was taken to hospital after the nighttime attack at the 2100 block of the city's Chenevert Street, but they did not immediately release further details or respond to requests for comments.

Media said a person with a gun entered the club and opened fire just before 10 p.m. An affiliate of news broadcaster CBS quoted authorities as saying there might have been multiple gunmen, though it was not immediately clear if any were among the dead. It added that it was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody.

Earlier, a 41-year veteran of the force who responded to a disturbance call at an apartment in southwest Houston was shot multiple times and died, while another officer shot in the same incident was in hospital, the city's police chief said.

Also Read: Trump compares COVID-19 to flu in tweet, Twitter raises red flag

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports new record in daily coronavirus cases

Polands coronavirus infections have doubled in less than three weeks and now exceed 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 cases.Polands lower house of parliament is holding an emergency session on W...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win

Novak Djokovic has decided not to enter the Paris Masters because he has no points to win at the Nov. 2-8 event as he bids to retain the world number one spot come end of season, the 33-year-old Serb said.I wont play in Paris as I cant add ...

Motor racing-Stroll reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.The Racing Point driver missed the race at...

J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in Fortnite on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020