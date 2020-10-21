Mamata pays tribute to all police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to all police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day and saluted them for their services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She also lauded those policemen who recovered from COVID-19 and then came forward to donate plasma for the treatment of other coronavirus patients.

"On PoliceCommemorationDay, my best wishes to @wbpolice @kolkatapolice, and their families, for their tireless service during the pandemic to keep people safe. From this year, we are celebrating September 1 as Police Day to honour our brave forces," she tweeted. "The police family comprises humane, brave men and women. Several of them, who had contracted COVID-19 and recovered, are donating plasma. Tribute to those who passed.

Well done to EVERY single member of the exceptional police teams across the nation," she added. Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid his tribute to the police force on the day and urged Banerjee, who is also the state police minister, to be "politically neutral".

Dhankhar praised the state police force's sacrifice to serve people during the devastation of Cyclone Amphan and the ongoing pandemic. "Salutations to our brave hearts -- WBPolice, KolkataPolice on Police Commemoration Day. Commend our policemen, their families for selfless sacrifice to serve facing all odds, be it Covid, Amphan or law and order. Police at top @MamataOfficial to reflect and be politically neutral," Dhankhar wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on this day in 1959..