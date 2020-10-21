J-K DGP vows befitting response to militants for targeted killing of cops

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday vowed to give a befitting response to militants for the targeted killing of police officials when they are home off-duty.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday vowed to give a befitting response to militants for the targeted killing of police officials when they are home off-duty. The DGP was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Zewan in the outskirts of the city here.

"This is the action that demonstrates the nefarious intentions of the enemy. In a situation when an official goes home to meet his family after fulfilling his responsibilities, he is targeted. We will give a befitting reply to it, but it is a nefarious action," Singh told reporters. He was responding to a question on whether policemen going on holidays were soft targets for militants.

Singh said people have condemned such killings and expressed sympathies with the police force. He said when they went to the house of the inspector who was killed in Anantnag district on Monday, a huge number of people sympathised with the police and cursed the perpetrators.

"I think their actions will result in their end," the DGP added. Singh said the number of casualties of security personnel was lower this year than the last year.

"I think it is a relief for us that we have minimised the loss of security forces' lives while fulfilling our duties," he said. He said the security forces will intensify anti-militancy operations in the coming days.

Earlier, in his address to the policemen, the DGP said about 6,000 policemen have lost their lives fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. "From September 1, 2019 to October 31 2020, 40 security forces personnel, including 14 policemen, were killed in militancy and other violence related incidents in the union territory," the DGP said.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed since October 21, 1959 when ten CRPF men lost their lives fighting Chinese forces in Ladakh..

