Indian-origin South African woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death

An Indian-origin South African woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death, police said. The incident took place on Saturday at Verulam town, 27 km from Durban, where the couple had been living together in a rented house. According to police, following an argument, 27-year-old Alisha Balgobind stabbed her 30-year-old boyfriend Yogan Moodley four times on the back, side and front with a kitchen knife. Moodley was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Balgobind was produced before a court in Verulam on Tuesday. The court granted her a bail and adjourned the case to December 9. According to Balgobind's father Sudesh, his daughter had acted in self-defence and had sustained bruises to her face, arms and chest, weekly newspaper Post reported.

“I only found out in these last few days that she was being abused. I am standing by her through all of this. It is tough,” the Post quoted Balgobind as saying. Balgobind and Moodley were friends for many years and began dating last year, he said..