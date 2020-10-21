Meadows says coronavirus relief talks enter new phase

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the biggest sticking point in coronavirus relief negotiations remains funding for state and local governments, but added that progress has been made toward a deal.

"The negotiations have entered a new phase which is more on the technical side of trying to get the language right if we can agree upon the numbers. We're still apart. Still a number of issues to work on, but the last 24 hours and have moved the ball down the field," Meadows said in an interview with Fox Business Network.