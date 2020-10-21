Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "maintaining silence" over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:14 IST
Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "maintaining silence" over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory. Gandhi, who was interacting with the media in his parliamentary constituency, alleged the NDA government did not want the attention of people to go to the tensions caused by China on the border.

"Have you heard the Prime Minister talking about China in the past couple of months? Why do you think he is not saying the word China? It is because he doesn't want to take the attention of the people of the country to the fact that Chinese have occupied our land. Chinese have occupied 1,200 square Kilometers of our territory," Gandhi said. "I ask the Prime Minister when are you planning to remove Chinese from our territory. Do you think there is an issue bigger than that right now? Why does the Prime Minister not have a word to say about Bharat Mata's territory? It's a strange thing," he added.

There has been a border stand-off following transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May. India has conveyed to China that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control is not at all acceptable. India has also said China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops at the earliest from all friction and take steps to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks over the border row. A statement released after the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China held in Chushul on October 12 said the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

The Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region in view of the prevailing situation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OxyContin maker Purdue reaches plea deal in opioid probe-sources

Purdue Pharma LP has reached an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges over handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidesteps paying billions of dollars in penalties a...

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected at random to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who w...

Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

A 55-year-old tribal man has been killed after he was shot with an arrow allegedly by a fellow villager in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station ...

France's AP-HP says Roche's Actemra limits need for ICU in COVID-19 patients

A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerlands Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 related pneumonia, Paris hospitals group AP-HP said on Wednesday.Roche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020