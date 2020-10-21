Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court directs police to supply FIR to ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid

The court referred to the provisions of the Constitution and criminal law and said fundamental right of protection against the arrest and detention is safeguarded under Article 22 and section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provided that relevant grounds for the arrest must be informed to the person by police official. Khalid was arrested in the case related to the riots in Khajuri Khas area on October 1, while he was in judicial custody in another case related to larger conspiracy in the communal violence of February this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:27 IST
Delhi riots: Court directs police to supply FIR to ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid

A court here has directed the Delhi police to supply to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid a copy of the FIR of the case related to the north east Delhi riots in which he was arrested saying it is a settled proposition of law that no person shall be detained in custody without being informed of the grounds for such arrest. The court referred to the provisions of the Constitution and criminal law and said fundamental right of protection against the arrest and detention is safeguarded under Article 22 and section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provided that relevant grounds for the arrest must be informed to the person by police official.

Khalid was arrested in the case related to the riots in Khajuri Khas area on October 1, while he was in judicial custody in another case related to larger conspiracy in the communal violence of February this year. The court also directed the police to supply him the remand application and order of October 1 by which he was sent to three days police custody and reports of the medical examination conducted during police custody. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak said that the remand application and remand order and the medical reports did not contain any material which may not be disclosed due to sensitivity of the matter or for any other reason. The court said that Article 22 (1) of the Constitution stipulated that no police official can arrest an individual without informing the grounds of his arrest and Article 22 of the Constitution guaranteed the fundamental right of protection against the arrest and detention. It further said section 50 of the CrPC provided that every police official with authority to arrest someone without warrant, must inform the person getting arrested about the crime for which he is arrested and other relevant grounds for the arrest.

“It is settled proposition of law that no person shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest. The provisions of Section 50 of the Code are mandatory. The police official must inform the arrested person all his rights after detainment and this is the duty of police official which he can not refuse. “Arrested person is entitled to full particulars of the offences for which he is arrested or other grounds for such arrest and his detention will be illegal if he has not been communicated the particulars of the offence,” the court said in its order passed on October 20. The court was hearing an application moved by Khalid's counsel seeking copies of the FIR related to the Khajuri Khas violence case, remand application moved by the police for his police custody, remand order and medical report, so as to know the grounds of his arrest. His counsel also sought a copy of the reply filed by the investigating officer (IO) to an application filed earlier with the same prayers. The duty magistrate had on October 3 permitted handing over certain articles to Khalid in custody and meeting with his counsel outside earshot of the police, but the prayer for supply of copies of the documents was pending.

The court further said that there were certain judgments of various high courts, requiring the police officials to supply the copy of FIR to accused before filing of charge sheet or immediately after registration of FIR, as it was vitally necessary that the accused should be granted copy of the First Information Report at the earliest possible stage in order to enable him to get the benefit of legal advice. “An accused must be informed of the bare necessary facts leading to his arrest such as the grounds and the reasons, and the facts that in respect of whom and by whom the offence is said to have been committed as well as the date, time and the place of offences etc, and for that purpose there is no prohibition in law restricting the supply of certain documents to accused who has been remanded to judicial custody.

“Considering these facts and circumstances and settled position of law, it is expedient and in the interest of justice that a copy of FIR (101/2020), Police Station Khajuri Khas, copy of the remand application dated October 1, remand order dated October 1, granting police custody, medical reports of the medical conducted during the police custody and a copy of reply of IO relied upon in the order dated October 3 should be granted to accused (Khalid),” the court said. Khalid is in judicial custody in the case. He had stated in his application that he had earlier moved an application regarding the same and the duty magistrate on October 2 had called a report from the investigating officer and directed him to supply the copy of the FIR.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary, appearing for the police, opposed the application saying there was no provision in law to supply the documents before taking the cognizance by the court. The public prosecutor further said that Khalid has been informed about the grounds of his arrest and if the documents were supplied to him at this stage, it would open the “Pandora box” as then he might move a number of applications for supplying one or the other document. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OxyContin maker Purdue reaches plea deal in opioid probe-sources

Purdue Pharma LP has reached an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges over handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidesteps paying billions of dollars in penalties a...

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected at random to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who w...

Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

A 55-year-old tribal man has been killed after he was shot with an arrow allegedly by a fellow villager in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station ...

France's AP-HP says Roche's Actemra limits need for ICU in COVID-19 patients

A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerlands Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 related pneumonia, Paris hospitals group AP-HP said on Wednesday.Roche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020