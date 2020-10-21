16 tiger teeth seized, 4 arrested in Assam

16 tiger teeth seized, 4 arrested in AssamPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:24 IST
Four persons have been arrestedand 16 tiger teeth seized from their possession in Assam'sKarbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said
Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended fourpersons and seized the tiger teeth, worth lakhs of rupees inthe international market, from their possession in Birla inDiphu police station area, a police spokesperson said
Further investigation is underway, he added.