Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected to hear the U.S. Justice Department's case against Alphabet's Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:47 IST
Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected to hear the U.S. Justice Department's case against Alphabet's Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who was confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014, heard a Federal Trade Commission fight to block a merger of Sysco and U.S. Foods. In 2015, he ruled for the government and the deal was abandoned.

In this case, the U.S. Justice Department is accusing Google of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. It is the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. The Justice Department lawsuit could lead to the break-up of an iconic company that has become all but synonymous with the internet and assumed a central role in the day-to-day lives of billions of people. The case is likely to take years to resolve.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mehta. The search and advertising company has called the lawsuit itself "deeply flawed," adding that people "use Google because they choose to - not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives." In May 2019, Mehta ruled in favor of a U.S. House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm.

Mehta was previously a partner at the law firm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP and was born in India in 1971 and moved to the United States at the age of 1. He also worked as a public defender in Washington for five years. The federal lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday marks a rare moment of agreement between the Trump administration and progressive Democrats. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted on Sept. 10, using the hashtag #BreakUpBigTech, that she wanted "swift, aggressive action."

Still, coming just days before the U.S. presidential election, the filing's timing could be seen as a political gesture since it fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump to his supporters to hold certain companies to account for allegedly stifling conservative voices. Republican lawmakers have sought, without explaining how to use antitrust laws to compel Big Tech to stop these alleged limitations.

Google shares rose 3.9% in morning trading.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RCB

Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1 R Tripathi c de Villiers b M Siraj 1 N Rana ...

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on WednesdaySkipper Eoin Morgans knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KK...

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...

Cycling-O'Connor takes Giro 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben OConnor won the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa, as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.OConnor gave the NTT team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020