Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next step in defence reforms is integrated theatre commands: Army chief

The next step in defence reforms is the formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and potential of all the services, said Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:14 IST
Next step in defence reforms is integrated theatre commands: Army chief
Army chief General MM Naravane during his visit to College of Defence Management and Bison Division at Secunderabad, Telangana on Wendesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The next step in defence reforms is the formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and potential of all the services, said Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday. During his visit to the College of Defence Management and Bison Division at Secunderabad, he "underscored current security scenario and its implications on capability development and force utilisation of the Indian Army in pursuit of national interests."

Army chief said the next logical step was the "formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three services during war and peace." During interaction with the officers, he spoke about current security scenario and focused on the geostrategic implications on capability development.

"COAS exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm. COAS lauded the efforts of Bison Division during the recent flood relief operations," Army tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site

Egypt has unveiled new visitor facilities on the plateau outside Cairo where the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx are situated, the countrys most visited heritage site and the sole remaining wonder of the ancient world. Developers...

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RCB

Scoreboard from IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals Challengers Bangalore, here on WednesdayKolkata Knight Riders S Gill c Morris b N Saini 1 R Tripathi c de Villiers b M Siraj 1 N Rana ...

RCB bowlers tear apart KKR batting line-up, need 85 for win

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on WednesdaySkipper Eoin Morgans knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KK...

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020