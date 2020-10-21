Police Commemoration Day observed across Jammu region

National Police Commemoration Day was observed on Wednesday with full ceremonial tradition across Jammu region as senior police officers led their personnel to pay rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. The day is celebrated every year in the memory and honour of Sub-Inspector Karam Singh and his 10 compatriots of CRPF who on October 21, 1959 had scarified their lives while holding the attack by Chinese forces at Hot Spring in Ladakh at a height of 4,681 metres above sea level.

Impressive functions were organised in all the 10 districts of Jammu zone where a large number of senior police and civil officers, retired personnel, civil society and family members of slain personnel participated, a police spokesman said. He said the main function was held at Gulshan Ground in Jammu city where Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh took the salute of the Commemoration Day Parade.

He read out the names of 264 slain personnel belonging to local police and paramilitary forces including BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and SSB and paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country during the past one year, the spokesman said. He said a series of sports tournaments were started in the name of 'Martyrs Memorial Tournament' to mark the day.

“This is with a view to promote sports and fitness among the youth,” the spokesman said. He said the IGP also interacted with the kin of slain policemen and heard their grievances, assuring time bound redressal.

Earlier, senior officers led by the IGP visited Police Martyrs Memorial at Railway Station where rich tributes were paid to the fallen heroes. Later, the Jammu police chief inaugurated a blood donation camp in which many senior officers and other volunteers donated blood.