Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police Commemoration Day observed across Jammu region

He said the main function was held at Gulshan Ground in Jammu city where Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh took the salute of the Commemoration Day Parade. He read out the names of 264 slain personnel belonging to local police and paramilitary forces including BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and SSB and paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country during the past one year, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:28 IST
Police Commemoration Day observed across Jammu region

National Police Commemoration Day was observed on Wednesday with full ceremonial tradition across Jammu region as senior police officers led their personnel to pay rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. The day is celebrated every year in the memory and honour of Sub-Inspector Karam Singh and his 10 compatriots of CRPF who on October 21, 1959 had scarified their lives while holding the attack by Chinese forces at Hot Spring in Ladakh at a height of 4,681 metres above sea level.

Impressive functions were organised in all the 10 districts of Jammu zone where a large number of senior police and civil officers, retired personnel, civil society and family members of slain personnel participated, a police spokesman said. He said the main function was held at Gulshan Ground in Jammu city where Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh took the salute of the Commemoration Day Parade.

He read out the names of 264 slain personnel belonging to local police and paramilitary forces including BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and SSB and paid rich tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country during the past one year, the spokesman said. He said a series of sports tournaments were started in the name of 'Martyrs Memorial Tournament' to mark the day.

“This is with a view to promote sports and fitness among the youth,” the spokesman said. He said the IGP also interacted with the kin of slain policemen and heard their grievances, assuring time bound redressal.

Earlier, senior officers led by the IGP visited Police Martyrs Memorial at Railway Station where rich tributes were paid to the fallen heroes. Later, the Jammu police chief inaugurated a blood donation camp in which many senior officers and other volunteers donated blood.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM backs down on protest ban, protesters say he must go

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha backed down on Wednesday over emergency measures he imposed last week to stop three months of protests, but demonstrators said it was not enough and demanded he resign within three days.Tens of thousand...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-PREVIEW Strugglers RR an...

U.S. FCC lawyer says agency can change rules on social media liability shield

The top lawyer at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC said Wednesday the telecommunications regulator has legal authority to redefine the immunity shield protecting social media companies that could make it easier for users to fi...

HC allows dining halls of Jain temples to open for 9-day fast

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday permitted dining halls attached to Jain temples to open for five hours each day during the annual nine-day fast for Ayambil Oli Tap, saying it does not see any problem if a limited number of persons are al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020