Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police from a house in Greater Noida for allegedly creating fake social media accounts of a woman and sending obscene messages to her contacts, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:41 IST
Two held in Delhi for creating fake social media accounts of woman, harassing her
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police from a house in Greater Noida for allegedly creating fake social media accounts of a woman and sending obscene messages to her contacts, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the two accused have been identified as Deshbandhu Singh (24) and Gajender Singh (23), residents of Kannauj and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts respectively of Uttar Pradesh, who were working as a security guard and and a loader at the same company.

The two were arrested on October 19 after a search by Cyber Cell, South District in the Greater Noida area, which was started on the basis of technical surveillance. The matter had come to light after the woman registered a complaint at the CR Park police station about several fake Facebook profiles created in her name and that someone was sending obscene posts, videos with her contact number and harassing her.

Police said that the complainant was first counselled, after which, details were sought from Facebook and other social media sites to track the accused. "During the interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime. Deshbandhu said he had fallen in love with the complainant at his previous workplace where the complainant worked as an assistant. The woman never liked him," police said in a statement.

"He made eight to 10 fake Facebook profiles using hotspot of his friend and his office colleague Devender Singh. He also put her mobile no on these fake profiles and messenger and as well as on adult chat sites. Thereafter, he used to send obscene posts and messages to the complainant to harass her and to defame her," it added. The police also said that the accused called the woman several times from various unknown numbers to threaten her. Both the mobile phones used for creating fake profiles have been recovered from the accused persons, police said. (ANI)

