Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine more arrested in Rs 20 crore drug haul in Pune

Kale, a former Chhota Rajan aide and another accused Rakesh Khaniwadekar, alias Rocky, were in planning to flee the country, but a lookout notice was issued and they were arrested, he said. Khaniwadekar and Kale are the kingpins and the police have recovered around Rs 85 lakh from them, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:09 IST
Nine more arrested in Rs 20 crore drug haul in Pune

Nine more persons, including a Nigerian man and a former aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, have been arrested in connection with Rs 20 crore drug haul in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the police had seized 20 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 20 crore at Chakan and arrested five people.

"We have now arrested nine more accused in the case, including Nigerian national Zubi Udoko and former Chhota Rajan aide Tushar Kale," said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad. Some of the accused were using a defunct biotech firm in Ranjangaon, which was owned by one of them, to manufacture the contraband, the official said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused manufactured around 132 kg of mephedrone at the plant, of which 112 kg were already sold," he said, adding that the remaining 20 kg were seized by the police on October 7. Kale, a former Chhota Rajan aide and another accused Rakesh Khaniwadekar, alias Rocky, were in planning to flee the country, but a lookout notice was issued and they were arrested, he said.

Khaniwadekar and Kale are the kingpins and the police have recovered around Rs 85 lakh from them, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sells scrips worth Rs 1,489 cr in BPCL

The BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 1,489 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL through an open market transaction. According to a block deal on the National Stock Exchange NSE, the B...

India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID: Vardhan

Indias contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday, assuring that the government has accorded top-most priority to rese...

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts InvITs in IFSC. IFSCA has permitted global participan...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020