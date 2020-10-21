Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs AAP govt to release funds to District Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up Delhi government, asking it to release the required sum of Rs 2,52,10,178 from its budget to the District Court without any delay as 150 judicial officials are due to be posted in the next couple of months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:17 IST
Delhi HC directs AAP govt to release funds to District Court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up Delhi government, asking it to release the required sum of Rs 2,52,10,178 from its budget to the District Court without any delay as 150 judicial officials are due to be posted in the next couple of months. "Keeping in mind the request made on behalf of the Delhi High Court that no further delay can be brooked as 150 Judicial Officers are due to be posted in the next couple of months and their courts cannot be made functional without adequate support staff, it is deemed appropriate to direct the Delhi High Court to release the required sum of Rs 2,52,10,178 from its budget to the District Court without any delay with a condition that the said amount shall be returned to the Delhi High Court immediately on funds being made available by the Delhi Government to the District Court, which exercise shall be completed on or before 31.12.2020," the court said.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked Delhi Govt to file a fresh status report before the next date of hearing. The bench also asked the Delhi High Court to file a status report as to the progress made with regard to filling up of the posts of support staff in the District Courts and Family Court and purchase of pool cars. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for December 3.

The court observation came after taking note that the candidates, who had applied for the vacant posts of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA), Personal Assistant (PA), Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) in the District Court and Family Court establishments had deposited a fixed fee in the District Court totalling a sum of Rs 3,40,00,000, which amount already stands transferred into the account of the Delhi Government and yet, the Delhi Government has been sitting over the pending sanctions/revalidation of the budget for all this while. "If a sum of Rs 3,40,00,000 already received by Delhi Government is adjusted from Rs 5,32,02,041, the remaining amount comes to Rs 1,92,0,041 which alone would be required to be incurred by the Delhi Government for completing the recruitment process," the court said.

"Due to lack of financial sanctions/revalidation from the Delhi Government, the whole recruitment process has been brought to a grinding halt," the court noted. The court was hearing a petition in connection with the pending files relating to sanctions or revalidations of adequate support staff and official vehicles for the judges to commute to court. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Biden presidency could cut slow path to resumed Iran, Venezuela oil exports

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Bidens promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks ...

Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

Student-led protesters in Thailand defiantly marched to the streets near the prime ministers office on Wednesday night, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic re...

Rape accused flees with cop's pistol, gets shot and arrested in Greater Noida

A rape acused man allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from a policeman in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday but was arrested again following a brief exchange of fire, officials said. The accused was arrested by a team...

Kenyan documentary spotlights activist torn between family and the struggle

Kenyan documentary Softie opens in 2013 with Njeri Mwangi standing in a doorway, light illuminating a sleepy toddler on her hip as her husband Boniface sieves buckets of clotted blood outside.The next day, he dumps the blood and coaxes a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020