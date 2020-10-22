Greek court rejects suspension of jail for far-right Golden Dawn leaders

A Greek court on Thursday rejected requests for jail terms handed to leaders of the far-right Golden Dawn movement to be suspended, paving the way for their arrest, media reported.

The leaders of Golden Dawn, once Greece's third most popular party, have been convicted of running a criminal gang linked to hate crimes. Six of its former lawmakers, including its founder Nikos Mihaloliakos, were sentenced to 13 years in prison this month. A police source said arrests were imminent. "We are waiting for the court to send us the relevant documents and arrests will follow within the day," the source said.

Most of those convicted have filed appeals.