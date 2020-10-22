Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death

"We are considering our options in light of the court's strong order on the remaining charges." Chauvin, who is white, had been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:35 IST
Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death, according to a court ruling released on Thursday.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill also denied motions to dismiss the charges against three other officers who were at the scene on May 25 when Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died later that day. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison portrayed the ruling as a win for his office.

"The court's decision to dismiss just one of the lesser charges against just one of the defendants — while leaving intact all the charges against the other three defendants — is based on how appellate courts have interpreted the statute in question," Ellison said in a statement. "We are considering our options in light of the court's strong order on the remaining charges."

Chauvin, who is white, had been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. In his ruling, Cahill said a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in cases in which a defendant's actions were "eminently dangerous to other persons" and were not specifically targeted at the person who died.

"The evidence presented by the State does not indicate that Chauvin's actions were eminently dangerous to anyone other than Floyd," Cahill wrote in his ruling. Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, declined to comment.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.We cant, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure ...

European stocks lift off lows after new stimulus measures in UK

European shares fell for a fourth straight day on Thursday, though they trimmed losses after Britains Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled billions of pounds more of financial aid for pandemic-hit businesses. Londons FTSE 100 erased losses...

UK PM Johnson says COVID trace scheme needs improvement after new low

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Englands test and trace scheme needed improvement after a record low proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases were reached in the latest weekly figures. Just 59.6 of contacts of...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020