Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The bench, while hearing in another PIL related to issue of parking and encroachment over public land, directed authorities to remove any re-encroachment. The additional advocate general informed the court that the authorities were working to identify new vending zones in state for hawkers who have been removed from the earlier spots.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:45 IST
Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar said a task force must be formed for surveillance of roads from 7am to 10pm and a plan can be implemented in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and Lucknow initially.

It may be followed in other districts of the state thereafter, the bench said.  The additional advocate general, representing the state government, informed the court that a health officer has been appointed in each municipality for proper fogging and santisation of the area. The bench, while hearing in another PIL related to issue of parking and encroachment over public land, directed authorities to remove any re-encroachment.

The additional advocate general informed the court that the authorities were working to identify new vending zones in state for hawkers who have been removed from the earlier spots. "For this, there is need to identify 9,39,759  places where they would be given places to run their businesses. Prayagraj alone has to have 57,136 sites/places for various vendors who have been ousted from the places where they had earlier illegally occupied," the additional advocate general added.  The court fixed November 9 as the next date of hearing in the case.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyds death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. H...

Beheading of teacher exposes secular divide in French classrooms

Some teachers in France say they censor themselves to avoid confrontation with pupils and parents over religion and free speech, a problem brutally exposed when a teacher was beheaded after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in class....

Bhullar gets off to his best start in 2020, shoots 68 in Italian Open

Gaganjeet Bhullar finally found his rhythm and confidence as he returned his best card in five starts with a four-under 68 that put him in Tied-28th place at the end of the opening round of the Italian Open. It was Bhullars first round in t...

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020