Raj: Police constable crushed to death by speeding truck
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:49 IST
A traffic constable was crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Thursday. Patram (46) was part of a police team which was conducting checking near Kanota area on the highway when the truck hit him.
The constable was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said. The truck driver manage to flee from the spot, they said.
