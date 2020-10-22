Left Menu
Raj: Police constable crushed to death by speeding truck

Patram (46) was part of a police team which was conducting checking near Kanota area on the highway when the truck hit him. The constable was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said. The truck driver manage to flee from the spot, they said.

A traffic constable was crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Thursday. Patram (46) was part of a police team which was conducting checking near Kanota area on the highway when the truck hit him.

