Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IG) of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.

Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar government's Home Ministry issued a notification to this effect.

Last week, senior IPS officer Vinod Kumar had died of coronavirus in Patna. (ANI)