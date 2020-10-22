Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range
Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IG) of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:05 IST
Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar government's Home Ministry issued a notification to this effect.
Last week, senior IPS officer Vinod Kumar had died of coronavirus in Patna. (ANI)
