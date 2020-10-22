Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IG) of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:05 IST
Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IG) of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.

Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar government's Home Ministry issued a notification to this effect.

Last week, senior IPS officer Vinod Kumar had died of coronavirus in Patna. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz MPs put off re-run of election that sparked protests

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted Thursday to put off a re-run of contested parliamentary elections for after a constitutional reform that commentators say could allow the acting president a politician recently freed from jail to strengthen hi...

India committed to reconstruction and development of Afghanistan: MEA

India has conveyed to prominent Afghan leader Ata Mohammad Noor that it is committed to reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The former governor of Balkh Province held talks with ...

Ex-Trump aide Manafort beats Manhattan prosecutor's bid to revive NY fraud charges

A New York appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of state fraud charges against Paul Manafort, saying that reviving the case against U.S. President Donald Trumps former campaign chairman would violate double jeopardy rules.In a 4-0...

Soccer-Arsenal hit back to beat Rapid and spare Leno's blushes

Arsenal scored twice in four minutes to win 2-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday and spare goalkeeper Bernd Lenos blushes after his blunder handed the Austrians a shock lead. Taxiarchis Fountas capitalised on Lenos misfortun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020