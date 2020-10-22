Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK bans sex between government aid workers and recipients to rein in abuse

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST
UK bans sex between government aid workers and recipients to rein in abuse

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain has banned sexual relations between government staff giving aid and people receiving it, as lawmakers seek to stamp out abuse in the aid sector following a string of sex scandals.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also banned staff exchanging money or jobs for sex, sexual relationships based on "inherently unequal power dynamics", and those between its staff and aid project partners. "(These) specific actions are considered unacceptable and will be treated as potential gross misconduct," Nigel Adams, FCDO Minister of State, said in a letter released to the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

"We will not hesitate to take swift action if any staff member or any organisation we work with fails to uphold our strict standards." The Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian gave evidence to UK lawmakers this month after a joint investigation found that more than 50 women accused aid workers of demanding sex for jobs during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak.

Women said that their abusers were mainly foreign and said they worked for the World Health Organization, the U.N. migration agency (IOM), the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF), Oxfam, World Vision, Medecins Sans Frontieres and ALIMA. From Bosnia to Haiti, sex abuse and exploitation scandals have shaken the aid sector for decades - denting the trust of local populations, donors, and taxpayers. The U.N. and NGOs have vowed to crack down on abuses but claims continue to emerge.

The FCDO letter was written in response to concerns raised by parliament's International Development Committee this month that a new government strategy only "strongly discouraged", rather than prohibited, staff from sex with aid beneficiaries. Parliament opened an inquiry into sexual abuse in the aid sector in 2018 after reports emerged that former staff of Oxfam, one of Britain's biggest charities, paid for sex in Haiti while on a mission to help those affected by a 2010 earthquake.

"It's become apparent in our inquiry on sexual exploitation and abuse in the aid sector that too many beneficiaries are being taken advantage of by those in trusted positions," said Sarah Champion, International Development Committee chairwoman. "I welcome the Minister's recent reassurance that sexual relations between FCDO staff and aid beneficiaries will be treated as potential misconduct," Champion told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The International Development Committee is now seeking to clarify whether the policy extends to other government departments, she said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's President Buhari calls on protests to stop, engage with govt

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari called on protesters to stop demonstrating and engage with government in a short speech on Thursday.Buhari did not address a shooting of protesters that took place Tuesday evening in Lagos, the commercial...

Motor racing-Hamilton questions Petrov's role as steward after BLM comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton questioned the appointment of Vitaly Petrov as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward on Thursday after the Russian ex-racer criticised his campaigning anti-racism stance.Petrov, who in 2010 became the first Rus...

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future. Putins statement signalled deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their...

Kyrgyz MPs put off re-run of election that sparked protests

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted Thursday to put off a re-run of contested parliamentary elections for after a constitutional reform that commentators say could allow the acting president a politician recently freed from jail to strengthen hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020