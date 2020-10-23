Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

Orders for appearance in person against Ajit Mohan, MD of Facebook India, and other respondents have been issued by adjudicating officer Simrandeep Singh, who is the Secretary to J&K government's Department of Information Technology. Taking cognisance of a complaint filed under the Information Technology Act 2000 by Jammu resident Vivek Sagar through advocate of J&K High Court Deepak Sharma, the secretary issued notices to them to appear before him on 12 November.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:24 IST
J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday summoned the Facebook India managing director and other officials to appear before the adjudicating officer on November 12 in connection with a complaint of an alleged online cheating case. Orders for appearance in person against Ajit Mohan, MD of Facebook India, and other respondents have been issued by adjudicating officer Simrandeep Singh, who is the Secretary to J&K government's Department of Information Technology.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed under the Information Technology Act 2000 by Jammu resident Vivek Sagar through advocate of J&K High Court Deepak Sharma, the secretary issued notices to them to appear before him on 12 November. In the notice issued to the Facebook India head, it is said that Vivek Sagar had filed a complaint against others including the company under the IT Act.

The notices for appearance have also been issued to Director of Bajaj Finance Ltd, Director of Quadrant Televentures Ltd and an SBI manager. The complaint has been filed by Vivek Sagar alleging that Facebook and the other respondents have violated the provisions of the IT Act by cheating and defrauding the complainant as he was made to deposit Rs 20,700 for getting a loan at 4 per cent interest from Bajaj Finance Ltd, he said.

“As such, in order to the inquiry and adjudicate into the allegations levelled by the complainant, you are hereby directed to appear in person before the undersigned office on 12th of November 2020 at 11 am in the forenoon”, the notice reads. Under Section 46 of the Information Technology Act, the secretary of the department of Information Technology is designated as the adjudicating officer by the government to deal with complaints.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress

U.S. stocks oscillated for much of the session on Thursday but turned positive by mid-afternoon on optimism about an imminent U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, as global COVID-19 cases surged. All three major U.S. stock indexes were last solidly g...

Nigeria's President Buhari calls on protests to stop, engage with govt

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari called on protesters to stop demonstrating and engage with government in a short speech on Thursday.Buhari did not address a shooting of protesters that took place Tuesday evening in Lagos, the commercial...

Motor racing-Hamilton questions Petrov's role as steward after BLM comments

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton questioned the appointment of Vitaly Petrov as a Portuguese Grand Prix steward on Thursday after the Russian ex-racer criticised his campaigning anti-racism stance.Petrov, who in 2010 became the first Rus...

Putin: Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out

Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now, but noted it could be forged in the future. Putins statement signalled deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020