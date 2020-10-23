Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as representation plea to stop bursting of crackers, burning effigies: HC to AAP govt, CPCB

The court also directed them to keep in mind the Supreme Court's directions on the issue while deciding the representation. With these directions, the bench disposed of the plea by lawyers Chetan Hasija and Sahil Sharma, who wanted that the DDMA and the CPCB be issued instructions to prohibit the burning of effigies and bursting of crackers in the city to prevent any increase in air pollution levels in the prevailing pandemic situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:07 IST
Treat as representation plea to stop bursting of crackers, burning effigies: HC to AAP govt, CPCB

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to treat a plea seeking a ban on the bursting of crackers and the burning of Ravana effigies as a representation. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Delhi government's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CPCB to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case. The court also directed them to keep in mind the Supreme Court's directions on the issue while deciding the representation.

With these directions, the bench disposed of the plea by lawyers Chetan Hasija and Sahil Sharma, who wanted that the DDMA and the CPCB be issued instructions to prohibit the burning of effigies and bursting of crackers in the city to prevent any increase in air pollution levels in the prevailing pandemic situation. They had also sought a ban on sale of effigies and crackers in the national capital. The lawyers contended in their plea that Delhi was "already witnessing a surge in pollution levels since September 25 due to ongoing practices of stubble burning and hence, the situation is getting alarming keeping in mind the pandemic".

"Apart from stubble burning, Delhi experiences degradation of air quality because of the burning of effigies and crackers during October and November due to the holy festivals of Dussehra and Diwali," the plea said. However, as the petitioners had not moved any representation before any authorities, the court directed that their plea be treated as one and a decision be taken on the issues raised by them.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nalanda Educational Institutions is in the Process of Shaping India's Future by Enlightening the Path of its Students

Hyderabad, Telangana There is no denying the fact that the literacy rate in India is very low as compared to the other countries. Nalanda Educational Institutions is working hard to enhance the countrys literacy rate. The institute has pro...

WeWork India appoints new CFO, General Counsel

Co-working major WeWork India on Friday said it has appointed Clifford Lobo as Chief Financial OfficerCFO. It has also appointed Hiranmai Rallabandi as General Counsel while Santosh Martin has been elevated to Head of Sales. Clifford Lobo h...

Ballia firing: Police recover weapon used in crime

The police on Friday recovered the revolver used in the shooting incident in Durjanpur village here which had left one person dead. According to police, BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly killing the man during the al...

Taneira by Titan launches its Flagship Store in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirTaneira, the youngest brand from the House of Titan, continues to expand its successful retail journey in India, launches its first flagship store in Mumbai. Located on Turner Road, Bandra, this is the bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020