Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police constable abducted by driver, attendants of private bus, released in UP's Firozabad

The bus was later traced to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that they have detained the bus owner and his son. According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when constable Sachin, posted at Kashmere Gate police station, was on patrolling duty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:01 IST
Delhi Police constable abducted by driver, attendants of private bus, released in UP's Firozabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Police constable was allegedly abducted by the driver and attendants of a private bus from Kashmere Gate area here and released more than 250 km away in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, officials said on Friday. The bus was later traced to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that they have detained the bus owner and his son.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when constable Sachin, posted at Kashmere Gate police station, was on patrolling duty. During patrolling, he stopped a bus after he heard women's cries for help coming from the vehicle. Once the bus stopped, two attendants started arguing with him. Sensing that something suspicious was going on inside the bus, the constable boarded the vehicle to check but the attendants and the co-driver overpowered him and made him sit on the floor. The bus then sped away, police said. The attendants and co-driver also snatched Sachin's service pistol and two mobile phones. When he resisted, they manhandled him. Seeing this, a few passengers on board objected but they were also threatened, a senior police officer said. The accused then released the constable at Makkhanpur area near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. With the help of local people, the constable managed to reach Makkhanpur police station and informed his seniors about the incident, the officer said.

During investigation, police found that the bus was operated by a man named Munna alias Rajeev Chaurasia and his son Ankit. The bus was then traced to Machhand village in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, he added. A raid was conducted at Munna's residence and he along with his son were detained, the officer said, adding that they are also looking out for attendants who were in the bus, police said. It also came to the notice of the police that Ankit was present inside the bus when the incident took place and was taking directions from his father. Munna, however, was not inside the bus during the incident, he said.

The service pistol of the constable have been recovered from their house and the bus has also been seized, he added. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (Robbery) among others, police said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020