2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police said

The two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the power cable at Srikakulamvillage in Ghantasala mandal, they said

Both died on the spot, police said adding a case had beenregistered.