Pvt hospital post COVID-19 care plea of Kochhar rejected

A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the plea of Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking post COVID-19 care at a private hospital. He is lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. Concerned over the post COVID-19 care in prison, his lawyer urged the court to shift Kochhar to a private hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:12 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the plea of Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking post COVID-19 care at a private hospital. Kochar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Days after his arrest, he tested coronavirus positive and underwent treatment at hospital as per the direction of the court. He recently recovered from the infection and was then remanded in judicial custody. He is lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Concerned over the post COVID-19 care in prison, his lawyer urged the court to shift Kochhar to a private hospital. However, his plea was denied by special judge Prashant P Rajvaidya.

The ED had slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to Videocon Group of companies"..

