Ghee adulteration racket busted in Kalyan, 5 held

A major ghee adulteration rackethas been busted by the Kalyan police crime branch in Thanedistrict and five persons have been arrested, an official saidon Friday

Crime Branch senior inspector Sanju John said a raidwas conducted in Gograswadi after a tip-off and the racket, inwhich fake products of renowned brands were being pushed intothe market to take advantage of the festival season, wasrevealed

"Five people have been arrested and two are on therun. We have seized 168 litres of spurious ghee and 675 litresof oil. Tilaknagar police is conducting further probe," hesaid.