Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballia firing: Court orders FIR against other faction; weapon used in crime recovered

Meanwhile, police recovered the weapon used in the crime and said Ballia BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh revealed during investigation that he had hid it under a tree near his house after the incident at Durjanpur village on October 15. The court on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR on a application moved by one Asha Pratap Singh of Durjanpur village.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:32 IST
Ballia firing: Court orders FIR against other faction; weapon used in crime recovered

Days after a local BJP leader was arrested for allegedly killing a man during the allotment of a ration shop, a court here on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against the other side involved in the clash. Meanwhile, police recovered the weapon used in the crime and said Ballia BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh revealed during investigation that he had hid it under a tree near his house after the incident at Durjanpur village on October 15.

The court on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR on a application moved by one Asha Pratap Singh of Durjanpur village. She claimed in the application that after "cancellation of the meeting" on October 15, a group of people attacked villagers, in which Dhirendra Pratap Singh and seven others were injured.

The application said over 40 people, including the deceased Jai Prakash Pal, were involved in the clash. Accepting the application, the court directed police to lodge an FIR in the matter and take necessary action. Earlier in the day, police in a statement said the Ballia BJP leader had used his licensed revolver during the incident, leading to the death of Jai Prakash Pal, also called Gama Pal. A Ballia court had on Wednesday remanded the BJP leader in police custody for two days. He was taken to his house in Durjanpur village by police on Thursday. Dhirendra Pratap Singh was arrested from Lucknow on Sunday. When asked by media about the incident, Singh had said, "I fired in self-defence and for the security of my family.” Earlier, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party went to the residence of Jai Prakash Pal and handed over cheque for Rs 2 lakh to his family. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar too on Friday attacked Ballia BJP MLA Surendra Singh, accusing him of instigating caste clashes through his statements supporting the accused in the case.

Rajbhar, who met the victim’s family, criticised the MLA for defending the accused and alleged that the legislator was issuing such statements at the behest of the BJP. "Had any leader other than Surendra Singh issued such statements, a case would have been lodged against him," Rajbhar said, alleging that the BJP was trying to create confusion over incidents in Hathras, Durjanpur and other regions, to save its leaders.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden calls for 'transition' from oil, GOP sees opening

Democrat Joe Bidens remark that he would transition away from oil in the US in favour of renewable energy drew quick attention Thursday night from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a boon to his election chances in key states. I would t...

NCRA-TIFR and RRI use upgraded GMRT to measure atomic hydrogen content of galaxies

For a long, scientists have been intrigued by the decrease in the rate at which stars were formed in galaxies after it peaked about 8-10 billion years ago. They have now deciphered the mystery behind this decline in star formation activity ...

DTC board engages NBCC for development of prime land parcels

The Delhi Transport Corporation Board has decided to engage central government agency National Building Construction Corporation NBCC for development of prime land parcels and provide maternity leave of six months to women employees of the ...

Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in gratitude post as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywoods smile queen Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The Kick actor took to the photo-sharing platform and share...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020