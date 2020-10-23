Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB coordinating with MEA to bring Indian couple sentenced to 10 yrs on drug charges in Qatar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back an Indian couple sentenced to ten years imprisonment in Qatar on drug charges.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:54 IST
NCB coordinating with MEA to bring Indian couple sentenced to 10 yrs on drug charges in Qatar
KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Operations, NCB speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back an Indian couple sentenced to ten years imprisonment in Qatar on drug charges. The development comes as the NCB investigation revealed that the couple- Mohammed Shareeq Qureshi and his wife Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed- did not have knowledge about drugs in their luggage.

"On September 27, 2019, Oniba's father Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi gave a complaint alleging that his daughter and son-in-law were deceived by a woman Tabassum Riyaz Qureshi, the aunt of Mohammed Shareeq Qureshi and her associate Nizam Kara in the garb of a honeymoon package to Qatar," NCB said. NCB said that the couple was apprehended at Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar on July 6, 2019, by drug enforcement agencies who recovered 4.1 kilograms of Hashish concealed in the luggage bags provided by Tabassum and Nizam Kara.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Operations, NCB said that the agency's role is that of a facilitator and it will approach MEA and the Indian embassy in Qatar. "An enquiry was conducted based on Oniba's father complaint and information was gathered on this syndicate. Our investigation shows they (the couple) don't have knowledge about the drugs in their luggage," he told ANI.

"NCB's role will be that of the facilitator. The work will be done through MEA. We will approach MEA and the Indian embassy in Qatar. They are already trying to help," he added. According to the NCB, on October 14, 2020, Nizam Kara admitted that Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed were sent to Qatar by him and his associate Tabassum.

"Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser were handed over the luggage bag purported to be containing Zarda/Tobacco by them, whereas Charas was concealed in the luggage instead of Zarda/Tobacco," NCB said. Oniba was pregnant while travelling to Qatar and later delivered a baby girl at the prison.

"NCB and the government have supported us. NCB found that the two did not know that they have drugs with them. Investigation is going in the right direction. I trust that NCB will go to Qatar for my children. The aunt was very close to them, we did not imagine this to happen: Shariq's mother said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...

Maharashtra BJP leader writes to Ravishankar Prasad seeking ban on apps that morph women's pictures

The vice president of Maharashtra division of BJP, Chitra Wagh on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad seeking action against social media applications, which morph womens photographs in an indecent way.I want to bring...

We have not played to our potential this season: CSK captain Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday admitted that his side failed to perform to their potential from the second game onwards as they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL m...

Another person arrested in TRP scam

Mumbai Police has made a ninth arrest in the Television Rating Points TRP rigging case, an official said on Friday. Harish Kamlakar Patil 45, a resident of suburban Chandivali, was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit CIU of the crime br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020