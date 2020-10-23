Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters gather across Poland after court curbs abortion rights

The Constitutional Tribunal's ruling on Thursday to ban abortions due to foetal defects ended the most common of the few legal grounds for abortion, and set Poland further apart from the European mainstream. Thousands took to the streets in Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow, footage from private broadcaster TVN showed.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:36 IST
Protesters gather across Poland after court curbs abortion rights
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands protested across Poland on Friday despite coronavirus restrictions, a day after the top court banned almost all grounds for abortion in the Roman Catholic country. The Constitutional Tribunal's ruling on Thursday to ban abortions due to foetal defects ended the most common of the few legal grounds for abortion, and set Poland further apart from the European mainstream.

Thousands took to the streets in Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow, footage from private broadcaster TVN showed. "Women are not respected in this country. No one is listening to us," said Magda, 34, who showed up to a protest in the northern city of Gdynia. Over a thousand gathered near Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw for a second night of protest on Friday, carrying banners that read, "You have blood on your hands." Dozens of police were present wearing riot gear.

"I was initially scared but I figured, too bad if I catch coronavirus. I'm scared for my daughter, but I think we don't have a choice. Someone took this away from us against our will," said Emilia Gwiazda, 46, who attended protests in Warsaw. Attempts by PiS to curb the already very restrictive abortion rules in recent years had ignited a public outcry, forcing the party to roll back legislative proposals.

COVID RESTRICTIONS Poland will close restaurants and bars for two weeks and limit public gatherings to five people across the country from Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, after new coronavirus infections hit a daily record of more than 13,600 on Friday.

PiS lawmakers welcomed the Constitutional Tribunal's decision but rejected accusations by the opposition that it had influenced it. Conservative values have taken a more prominent role in public life since PiS took power five years ago, and access to abortion has declined even without legislative curbs as some doctors refused to perform the procedure on religious grounds.

After the tribunal's decision goes into effect, women will be able to terminate a pregnancy only in the case of rape or incest or a threat to their health. Zaneta, a 30-year-old woman from a small town in southern Poland who carries an extremely rare genetic disorder, terminated a pregnancy on Tuesday after the baby was diagnosed with severe malformations.

The ruling came as a shock to her. "I had no idea you could do that," she said. "This ends any chances for me to have another child."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020