CBI recovers cash, gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh from premises of sr accountant

He said searches were conducted at the residence and office of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 54.45 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 32.89 lakh, around 130 pension payment order books, about 139 ATM cards and other incriminating documents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Friday recovered cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior accountant who works in the office of Imphal accountant general, officials said. Konjengbam Ibothem Singh was booked by the CBI for amassing Rs 58.75 lakh of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

"It was alleged that the accused from August 01, 2005 to July 30, 2020, acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, in his name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income," CBI spokesperson said in a statement. He said searches were conducted at the residence and office of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 54.45 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 32.89 lakh, around 130 pension payment order books, about 139 ATM cards and other incriminating documents.

