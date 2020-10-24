Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

“Excise in-charges of these districts have not demonstrated alertness and effectiveness in the seizure of liquor, which vitiates the electoral environment,” Singh said. Those who have been placed under suspension are Nitin Kumar and Bipin Kumar, excise superintendents of Arwal and Sheikhpura districts, respectively, the release said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:18 IST
Bihar polls: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

The Election Commission placed two excise superintendents under suspension while transferring four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in the state, an official said on Friday. The Election Commission gave the directives in this regard during a review meeting held via video conference with observers of 78 assembly constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a release.

The poll panel noticed that the performance of some districts in terms of expenditure monitoring, including control on excise activities, has been dismal, said Singh quoting the Election Commission. “Excise in-charges of these districts have not demonstrated alertness and effectiveness in the seizure of liquor, which vitiates the electoral environment,” Singh said.

Those who have been placed under suspension are Nitin Kumar and Bipin Kumar, excise superintendents of Arwal and Sheikhpura districts, respectively, the release said. According to it, excise superintendents Krishna Murari (Jehanabad); Devendra Kumar (Buxar); Shailendra Choudhary (Lakhisarai); and Sanjeev Thakur (Jamui) have been transferred with immediate effect. During the review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora asked the authorities concerned to expedite the search and seizure operations in the state in order to further improve and strengthen the electoral environment for holding free and fair polls.

The poll panel reviewed the overall poll preparations, be it the issue of training or providing facilities to elderly voters, Singh said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse a decision that allowed Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to continue to offer Chinese-owned WeChat for download in U.S. app stores. U.S. Magistrate J...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein depositionGhislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffre...

Heads of Facebook, Twitter could testify to U.S. Senate panel post-election -Sen. Graham

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is close to an agreement with Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that would have them testify to the panel later this year, Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told reporters on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020