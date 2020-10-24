Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets 20 years for buying guns used in 2015 terror attack

Marquez, 28, showed no emotion during a federal court hearing as relatives of the victims asked the judge to give him a lengthy sentence for providing Farook the guns years before the shooting, which at the time was the deadliest terror attack in the United States since 9/11. Gregory Clayborn, whose daughter Sierra was killed, said Marquez should be held responsible for the massacre though he wasn't the gunman.

PTI | Riverside | Updated: 24-10-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 04:30 IST
Man gets 20 years for buying guns used in 2015 terror attack

The man who bought two rifles that husband-and-wife assailants used to kill 14 people in a Southern California terror attack nearly five years ago was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison. Enrique Marquez Jr. supplied the weapons that Syed Rizwan Farook and Farook's wife, Tashfeen Malik, used on December 2, 2015, to open fire on a meeting and holiday gathering of San Bernardino County employees who worked with Farook.

Minutes later, a post on a Facebook page associated with Malik pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State terror group. The couple fled and died later that day in a gunbattle with authorities. Marquez, 28, showed no emotion during a federal court hearing as relatives of the victims asked the judge to give him a lengthy sentence for providing Farook the guns years before the shooting, which at the time was the deadliest terror attack in the United States since 9/11.

Gregory Clayborn, whose daughter Sierra was killed, said Marquez should be held responsible for the massacre though he wasn't the gunman. "He's a terrorist, your honour," Clayborn told the judge. "And if you let him out, he's going to do it again." Prosecutors sought a 25-year sentence for Marquez, arguing that he gave semiautomatic weapons and explosives to Farook though he knew Farook was inspired by violent extremists and had plotted with him years earlier to kill large numbers of people in attacks on a highway and college campus.

At the hearing, federal prosecutor Melanie Sartoris said Marquez has a high IQ and the mental capacity to understand the likelihood of an attack once he had bought the weapons. "He knew all along that this would happen," but he did nothing, she said.

The defence had asked for a five-year term. Marquez's attorney, John Aquilina, said his client had been manipulated by Farook since he was 13, when they met as neighbours. Marquez was desperate to socialize with others and needed to escape abuse at home. He had stopped speaking to Farook years before the attack and didn't know it was going to happen, Aquilina said.

"Mr. Marquez's sentence should not be reflective of what happened in San Bernardino," he said. In determining the sentence, US District Judge Jesus Bernal said he took into account that Marquez had called 911 and cooperated with authorities.

"In a legal sense, I cannot punish Mr. Marquez for your loss," Bernal told the families in his courtroom. "He is not responsible for the murders." Hilario Venoya Jr, whose son was shot twice and survived, said he wished Marquez received a longer sentence. His son didn't attend the hearing because he is trying to move on.

"He'll never be the same," Venoya said. Marquez and his family moved next door to Farook's family in 2005.

Authorities said that by 2011, Marquez was spending time at Farook's house, watching videos involving what they said was "radical Islamic content". Several years before the shooting, authorities said Marquez and Farook plotted terrorist attacks on Riverside City College and a highway, State Route 91.

But Marquez abandoned the idea and distanced himself from Farook in 2012 after three other Southern California men were arrested on suspicion of planning to go to Afghanistan to kill US troops. Eventually, the three and a fourth man were sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy. Farook met Malik, who lived in Pakistan, online. She travelled to the United States to marry Farook in 2014.

To carry out the shooting, the couple left their 6-month-old daughter with Farook's mother, saying they were going to a doctor's appointment. Afterward, police chased the pair through San Bernardino, which is 97 kilometers east of Los Angeles. Soon after they were killed, Marquez called 911 to say the shooter was his neighbour and had used his gun. The next day, Marquez went to a hospital emergency room and was placed in a psychiatric ward. He was later arrested, and in FBI interviews, described his research into terror attacks, purchase of explosives and the plans he had made with Farook, according to US authorities.

Marquez pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiring with Farook to provide material support to terrorists and making false statements regarding the rifles he had purchased in his name using Farook's money. He later tried to withdraw his plea to one of the counts, but the request was denied by the court..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Arce pledges to "rebuild" as landslide election win confirmed

Bolivias President-elect Luis Arce pledged on Friday to rebuild the Andean country after a tumultuous year of political turmoil and the pandemic, as the official vote count confirmed a landslide win for his socialist party. The final tally ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. First British boat a pig so redesign no shock former NZ sailorBritains INEOS Team UK had made such a mess of their first boat that they had no choice but to completely overhaul the desig...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pelosi COVID-19 aid possible before election but its up to TrumpU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it still was possible to get another round of COVID-19 aid before the Nov. 3 ele...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fightingAzerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020