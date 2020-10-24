Left Menu
Active Covid-19 cases remain below 7 lakh for second consecutive day

India continued to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, while total recoveries crossed 70 lakh. The active cases now comprise only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases of the country, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India continued to maintain active cases below 7 lakh for the second day, while total recoveries crossed 70 lakh. The active cases now comprise only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases of the country, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday. According to an official release, the active cases at 6,80,680 were less than 7 lakh for the second consecutive day.

The active cases are on a continuous decline on a daily basis. This is a result of the successful TEST, TREAT, and TRACK strategy of the Union Government implemented by the States/UTs, the Health Ministry stated. The change in the active cases across the States and Union Territories (UTs) has been varied, indicating different stages in their fight against the pandemic.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed the 70 lakh mark and stand at 70,16,046. The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 89.78 per cent. Sixty-one per cent of the total recovered cases are from six States and Union territories (UTs) of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

New recoveries have exceeded new cases in recent days. 67,549 COVID patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 53,370. 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 13,000 single day recovery.

As many as 53,370 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 80 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is reporting the maximum addition with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 7,000 cases. 650 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States and UTs account for nearly 80 per cent. Maharashtra has reported a maximum with 184 deaths. (ANI)

