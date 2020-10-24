2 youths found murdered in Jharkhand; 4 detained

Two youths have been found murdered in different places in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday. Four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the murders, a senior police officer said.

The bullet-ridden body of a 22-year-old man was found in Chainpur, while another 24-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Chhatarpur area on Friday, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar said. The causes of the murders are yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for post- mortem examination.