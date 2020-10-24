UP: 2 get life imprisonment for firing at police team during raid

UP: 2 get life imprisonment for firing at police team during raidPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:26 IST
A court here sent two men to seven years' imprisonment for opening fire at a police team during a raid at an illegal arms manufacturing unit two years ago
Additional District Sessions judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Ustakeem and Rahisuddin
According to prosecution, the convicts opened fire at a police team during a raid in an illegal arms manufacturing unit here in 2018.
