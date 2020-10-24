Left Menu
Number of Armenian troops killed in Karabakh conflict rises by 36 to 963 -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:47 IST
The defence ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday that the number of Armenian troops killed in the latest conflict in the region that began on Sept. 27 had risen by 36 to 963, the Interfax news agency reported.

The collapse of two Russia-brokered ceasefires has dimmed hopes for a quick end to fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway territory in Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenians.

