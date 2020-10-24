Left Menu
Entire country should get coronavirus vaccine for free: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that it is right of every citizen to get coronavirus vaccine for free.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:55 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that it is right of every citizen to get coronavirus vaccine for free. "The entire country should get the vaccine for free, it is everyone's right. We will see when the vaccine comes, what it's like and how much it costs," Kejriwal told reporters on being asked if his government would provide vaccine for free to residents.

On Thursday, BJP released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.

"As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said. With 53,370 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 78,14,682 on Saturday while with 650 new deaths the death toll stands at 1,17,956, as per the Union Health Ministry.The total active cases are 6,80,680 after a decrease of 14,829 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are 70,16,046 with 67,549 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

